Shot fired in Davie Costco parking lot after argument caught on video

A heated argument in a crowded Costco parking lot ended with a gunshot Sunday, leaving shoppers shaken and police taking one person into custody.

A video recorded by a bystander showed two men throwing punches during a dispute over whether a black van stopped at a stop sign.

"You didn't stop!" one man shouted before the confrontation escalated. Moments later, a single shot was fired into a tire.

Witness accounts from the scene

Scott, the driver of the black SUV involved in the incident, said he normally carries a firearm but did not have one with him that day.

"It's not that I wasn't threatened by it. It's just that if you pull a gun, you're going to have to use it. As simple as that. I'm a concealed holder. My teacher taught me, you pull the gun, there should be one less person on the earth," he said.

Several shoppers said the shooting rattled them.

"The new law in Florida, now we can carry a gun everybody can walk with a gun," said Eder Dorne.

Concerns over Florida gun laws

Some witnesses said they fear the state's open carry laws could fuel more violence.

"I don't feel safe with my kids here because everyone's allowed to carry a gun and every little action going on someone gets a little crazy and they decide to take a gun and shoot. I don't feel safe at all," said Jenny Aranov.

Scott also voiced concerns about what might have happened if he had been armed.

"I don't think this is what you get with open carry. Because I guarantee if I had my firearm on my hip, he would not have gone and got his. Cuz there would have been a shoot-out," he said.

Police response in Davie

Davie police confirmed one person was taken into custody. They have not released the individual's name or the charges.