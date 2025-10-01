Watch CBS News
Local News

Shot fired in Davie Costco parking lot after argument caught on video

By
Ted Scouten
Reporter
Multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.
Read Full Bio
Ted Scouten

/ CBS Miami

Shot fired during road rage incident in Davie
Shot fired during road rage incident in Davie 01:55

A heated argument in a crowded Costco parking lot ended with a gunshot Sunday, leaving shoppers shaken and police taking one person into custody.

A video recorded by a bystander showed two men throwing punches during a dispute over whether a black van stopped at a stop sign.

"You didn't stop!" one man shouted before the confrontation escalated. Moments later, a single shot was fired into a tire.

Witness accounts from the scene

Scott, the driver of the black SUV involved in the incident, said he normally carries a firearm but did not have one with him that day.

"It's not that I wasn't threatened by it. It's just that if you pull a gun, you're going to have to use it. As simple as that. I'm a concealed holder. My teacher taught me, you pull the gun, there should be one less person on the earth," he said.

Several shoppers said the shooting rattled them.

"The new law in Florida, now we can carry a gun everybody can walk with a gun," said Eder Dorne.

Concerns over Florida gun laws

Some witnesses said they fear the state's open carry laws could fuel more violence.

"I don't feel safe with my kids here because everyone's allowed to carry a gun and every little action going on someone gets a little crazy and they decide to take a gun and shoot. I don't feel safe at all," said Jenny Aranov.

Scott also voiced concerns about what might have happened if he had been armed.

"I don't think this is what you get with open carry. Because I guarantee if I had my firearm on my hip, he would not have gone and got his. Cuz there would have been a shoot-out," he said.

Police response in Davie

Davie police confirmed one person was taken into custody. They have not released the individual's name or the charges.

Ted Scouten

Multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue