Police: Vehicle crashes into SW Miami-Dade home after shots fired

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting and subsequent vehicle crash into a home on Wednesday night.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., Miami-Dade police responded to reports of a shooting and traffic crash in the area of 151 Terrace and SW 106th Avenue.

They found a vehicle crashed into a residence, police said.

Authorities said a man was inside his vehicle in the area when someone, without provocation, began to shoot at the victim.

The victim sped away, but lost control and crashed into a residence, police said.

The person fled in an unknown direction.

Neither the shooting victim nor the occupants of the residence sustained any injuries.

The crash was near Richmond Heights Middle School.

As a precaution, school personnel at Coral Reef Sr. High placed the school in a lockdown and later lifted it.

The MDPD's Kendall District General Investigations Unit has assumed the investigation.

Police have no information on the suspect or the person's vehicle.