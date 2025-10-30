Reggae star Shaggy leads Hurricane Melissa relief effort in Jamaica

As airports in Jamaica slowly reopen following Hurricane Melissa, relief efforts are also beginning to pour into the island.

From a private hangar at Miami International Airport, one of the first planes bound for Kingston was loaded with hundreds of pounds of supplies coordinated by reggae superstar Norville "Shaggy" Rogers.

Storm hits close to home

Shaggy, known around the world for hit songs like "Boombastic" and "It Wasn't Me," said this work is personal. His wife rode the storm out in Jamaica, witnessing firsthand the widespread destruction.

"My wife was on the ground, at our home in Jamaica, and the destruction is horrendous," Shaggy said.

While his family is safe, he shared how he's still waiting to hear from his friends, adding to the anxiety across the island.

"About 70% of the island that doesn't have electricity. A lot of the phone towers are down. So, you know, that just not knowing is, is where the anxiety comes in," Shaggy explained.

Reggae star mobilizes aid effort

The reggae star said the devastation pushed him to use his platform to bring aid.

"The Black River, you know, hospitals that are damaged, you know, most of Montego Bay, you know, and a lot of, a lot of it on the west, and of course is, is lots of damage."

Attorney joins mission to help

Joining Shaggy in the relief mission is Central Florida attorney Dan Newlin, who said it was important to support those in need.

"We live the American dream in different ways, and this is our time to give back," Newlin said. "I feel honored to be here with Shaggy because I feel like this is what we all do."

More flights and aid to come

Shaggy plans to remain in Jamaica for the next few days to help with assessments and coordinate efforts on the ground. Meanwhile, relief flights will continue making multiple trips to deliver critical supplies to communities hardest hit by the storm.