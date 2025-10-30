Hurricane Melissa's devastating, deadly destruction leaves Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba reeling

People across the northern Caribbean were digging out from the destruction of Hurricane Melissa Thursday as deaths from the catastrophic storm climbed and it made it moved over the Bahamas.

The rumble of large machinery, whine of chainsaws and chopping of machetes echoed throughout southeast Jamaica as government workers and residents began clearing roads in a push to reach isolated communities that sustained a direct hit from one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record.

Stunned residents wandered about, some staring at their roofless homes and waterlogged belongings strewn around them.

Emergency relief flights began landing at Jamaica's main international airport, which reopened late Wednesday, as crews distributed water, food and other basic supplies.

"The devastation is enormous," Jamaican Transportation Minister Daryl Vaz said.

An aerial view of destroyed buildings following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025. RICARDO MAKYN /AFP via Getty Images

Some Jamaicans wondered where they would live.

"I am now homeless, but I have to be hopeful because I have life," said Sheryl Smith, who lost the roof of her home.

Authorities said they have found at least four bodies in southwest Jamaica.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said up to 90% of roofs in the southwest coastal community of Black River were destroyed.

"Black River is what you would describe as ground zero," he said. "The people are still coming to grips with the destruction."

More than 25,000 people remained crowded into shelters across the western half of Jamaica, with 77% of the island without power.

Haiti hard hit

Melissa also unleashed catastrophic flooding in Haiti, where at least 23 people were reported killed and several others missing, mostly in the country's southern region.

Haiti's Civil Protection Agency said Hurricane Melissa killed at least 20 people in Petit-Goâve, including 10 children. It also damaged more than 160 homes and destroyed 80 others.

Officials warned that 152 disabled people in Haiti's southern region required emergency food assistance. More than 11,600 people remained sheltered in Haiti because of the storm.

Girl walks through water from Hurricane Melissa in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Oct. 29, 2025. Guerinault Louis / Anadolu via Getty Images

Cuba cleanup begins

In Cuba, people began to clear blocked roads and highways with heavy equipment and even enlisted the help of the military, which rescued people trapped in isolated communities and at risk from landslides.

No fatalities were reported after the Civil Defense evacuated more than 735,000 people across eastern Cuba. They slowly were starting to return home.

"We are cleaning the streets, clearing the way," said Yaima Almenares, a physical education teacher from the city of Santiago, as she and other neighbors swept branches and debris from sidewalks and avenues, cutting down fallen tree trunks and removing accumulated trash.

In the more rural areas outside the city of Santiago de Cuba, water remained accumulated in vulnerable homes on Wednesday night as residents returned from their shelters to save beds, mattresses, chairs, tables and fans they had elevated ahead of the storm.

A televised Civil Defense meeting chaired by President Miguel Díaz-Canel did not provide an official estimate of the damage. However, officials from the affected provinces - Santiago, Granma, Holguín, Guantánamo, and Las Tunas - reported losses of roofs, power lines, fiber optic telecommunications cables, cut roads, isolated communities and losses of banana, cassava and coffee plantations.

Officials said the rain was beneficial for the reservoirs and for easing a severe drought in eastern Cuba.

Many communities were still without electricity, internet and telephone service due to downed transformers and power lines.

When Melissa came ashore in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane with top winds of 185 mph on Tuesday, it tied strength records for Atlantic hurricanes making landfall, both in wind speed and barometric pressure. It was still a Category 3 hurricane when it made landfall again in eastern Cuba early Wednesday.

Melissa not done yet

A hurricane warning was in effect early Thursday for the southeastern and central Bahamas and Bermuda, and a tropical storm warning was posted for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Heavy rains and gusty winds were hitting the central and southeastern Bahamas early Thursday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Melissa was a Category 2 storm with top sustained winds near 100 mph and was moving north-northeast at 21 mph, the center said.

Melissa's core was about 145 miles northeast of the central Bahamas and about 755 miles southwest of Bermuda, the NHC said.

The storm was forecast to pass near or to the west of Bermuda late Thursday and may strengthen further before weakening agaliln on Friday.