Sex education book pulled from Broward public school libraries

MIAMI - Broward County Public Schools pulled a book from three libraries to review the material.

"Let's Talk About It: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships and Being a Human" is a graphic novel published for high school-aged children.

"Moms for Liberty," a non-profit advocacy organization, complained about the book being in Broward County public school libraries, including Nova High School.

In an emailed statement, BCPS Chief Communications Officer John Sullivan said, "The district received a complaint about the book and initiated a review of the material. While the book is under review, it will be removed from our schools."

Before seeing a single page, Mary Peraza, whose son is a freshman at Nova HS, sounded supportive of the author's mission.

"Kids need to know about sex too," Peraza said. "I believe in educating kids in sexuality. (There are) a lot of (sexually transmitted diseases) and so they need to know."

But one click through a preview of the book online changed her thoughts.

"Oh that's horrible," she said. "It's too graphic. You can educate them but you don't have to show that."

The district's move raised questions for student Angel Nguyen.

"The board taking certain things, like I know during my school they took out a certain class and reduced it from an AP to an honors class thinking it does not help a student. Personally, I don't think that's true."

South Florida-based author Brad Meltzer said he had children's books about Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. banned in York County, Pennsylvania.

"It starts as a check to make sure things are okay, effectively becomes a ban and that's disgusting to me," Meltzer said. "What libraries are meant to be (are) places that have ideas different than yours. If you have a library that only reflects your point of view you have a bad library."

However, BCPS leaders say their next move with the book under review is unwritten.

