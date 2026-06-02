Damage on Miami-Dade roads as a severe thunderstorm moved through South Florida Tuesday evening

A severe thunderstorm moved through northern Miami-Dade County Tuesday evening, bringing damaging wind gusts to a Doral neighborhood. The storm later produced heavy rain in the City of Miami, causing flooding.

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team was tracking the storm as it approached the metro. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the immediate area at 5:39 p.m. for northern Miami-Dade County. The storm was moving northeast at 20 mph with multiple downbursts throughout its lifecycle.

By 6 p.m., NEXT Weather Meteorologist Nic Merianos was tracking the downburst signature on radar, warning residents of damaging wind gusts crossing the Florida Turnpike and approaching NW 107th Avenue and NW 112th Avenue.

An off-duty National Weather Service employee later shared multiple photos of tree damage, debris on roads, and police blocking off part of the street in Doral. A storm report was later relayed of a large tree down across the northbound lanes of NW 102nd Avenue and 15th Street.

National Weather Service Miami

The severe thunderstorm warning expired at 6:30 p.m..

Heavy rain from the storm later prompted a Flood Advisory for parts of Miami. Around 7:35 p.m., public reports described flooded roads and stranded vehicles near Jackson Memorial Hospital by NW 7th Avenue and 15th Street.

Meteorologist Nic Merianos said 1.5 to 3 inches of rain had fallen over the area over a two-hour window, enough to produce urban and poor-drainage street flooding.

The flood advisory for the city of Miami expired at 8:30 p.m.