Some students exposed to tuberculosis at Dillard High School, Broward officials say

Some students at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale have been identified as exposed to tuberculosis following a confirmed on-campus case, Broward County school officials said Wednesday.

Broward health officials begin testing students for tuberculosis

Superintendent Howard Hepburn said health experts conducted contact tracing and found students who may have been exposed. Those individuals will be tested with parental consent to determine whether additional cases are present.

"There is one confirmed case of tuberculosis at Dillard High School," Hepburn said. "They did contact tracking and they found other kids we have identified who have been exposed."

Hepburn, who toured the school on Wednesday, said he is confident in the steps being taken and emphasized that he is "not particularly worried."

The infected student, whose identity and grade level were not disclosed, is reportedly doing well.

Dillard High sees spike in absences amid TB testing

Broward Schools Chair Debra Hixon said the district is taking the situation seriously.

"Obviously we are concerned that we are going through the right steps to make sure all the steps are taken that are necessary," she said.

The confirmed case has had an impact on Dillard's school attendance.

Of the school's 1,900 students, 475 were absent Wednesday — more than double the typical number. Hixon urged families to keep students in school, especially during this critical period of state testing.

"It is very important for students to be in school for a lot of reasons, especially as we begin testing season," Hixon said.

What to know about tuberculosis symptoms and transmission

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs and can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include:

Persistent cough

Weight loss

Night sweats

Fever

"It is unusual to have TB in our community," said Dr. Paula Eckhardt, chief of the Memorial Healthcare System's infectious disease division. "You are exposed if you are in close proximity with a person who has TB for an extended period of time."

She added that many infected individuals may not immediately show symptoms.

No TB outbreak declared, Broward officials continue to monitor

While only one case has been confirmed, school and health officials said there is no outbreak at this time and they are closely monitoring the situation.

Parents who have not been contacted directly by the school or the Florida Department of Health are not required to take any action.

Questions can be directed to the Florida Department of Health in Broward County at (954) 848-2680.