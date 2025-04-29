Watch CBS News
Dillard High School student diagnosed with tuberculosis; no outbreak reported, Broward officials say

A student at Dillard High School who was recently on campus has been identified as having active tuberculosis, school officials said Tuesday.

In correspondence with parents, Principal Alfred L. Broomfield II said the Florida Department of Health–Broward and Broward County Public Schools have identified and notified those who have been in close contact with the student.

CBS News Miami

"No further action is needed unless you are contacted directly," Broomfield said. "Once again, if you have not been contacted directly or your child has received a letter to present to you, there is no action required at this time."

Officials say only one TB case has been reported at this time.

"We don't have an outbreak," said Keyla Concepcion, a spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Broward County at (954) 847-8065.

