Seven hurt in I-75 crash in Weston
FORT LAUDERDALE - Seven people were hurt Monday morning in a Weston crash involving a dump truck.
The accident happened on the I-75 ramp to Glades Parkway. There were multiple vehicles involved and the dump truck ended up slamming into a utility pole.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said of the seven injured two were children. The injured were taken to Broward Health Medical Center and two were rushed into surgery.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.