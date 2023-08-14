Seven hurt in I-75 crash in Weston area

Seven hurt in I-75 crash in Weston area

Seven hurt in I-75 crash in Weston area

FORT LAUDERDALE - Seven people were hurt Monday morning in a Weston crash involving a dump truck.

The accident happened on the I-75 ramp to Glades Parkway. There were multiple vehicles involved and the dump truck ended up slamming into a utility pole.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said of the seven injured two were children. The injured were taken to Broward Health Medical Center and two were rushed into surgery.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.