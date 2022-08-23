Memorial services set for MDPD officer Cesar Echaverry at Marlins Park

MIAMI - Memorial services for Miami-Dade police officer Cesar Echaverry, who was killed in the line of duty last week, are set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Marlins Park.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across South Florida are expected to line the roadway to Marlins Park to accompany the hearse carrying Echaverry's casket from the funeral home.

MDPD director Freddy Ramirez is expected to deliver remarks. Local politicians will also be in attendance.

Officers will be standing shoulder to shoulder, lining the path as the body of Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry is taken to the park.

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket will be escorted by members of the Miami-Dade police department on motorcycles.

The procession is expected to arrive at the park before the 10 a.m. memorial.

After the memorial service, the motorcade for Echaverry will be heading to Miami Executive Airport at 4 p.m., where the family will accompany the casket of the fallen officer to Nicaragua.

Echaverry, 29, was shot last Monday night while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Dania Beach. He was taken to Jackson Memorial where he died on Wednesday.

Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community," said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez in a statement. "We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother."

Echaverry is the first officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty under both Mayor Daniela Levine Cava and Director Ramirez.

South Florida PBA President Steadman Stahl told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "It is heartbreaking and he now walks with angels. We pray for his family and will help them cope with what is going on right now. It is devastating. Anytime you lose an officer it is devastating what has happened. It is also gut wrenching and crushing to a lot of people right now. The honor guard is a way of showing our respect and it won't end here. It won't end with this procession today. It's going to be followed up with his funeral and he is not going to be forgotten for his sacrifice to this community."

Echaverry was with the department's Robbery Intervention Detail or RID, which works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.

Echaverry is the 24th Miami-Dade officer in the department's history to die after a shootout. He is the first South Florida police officer killed since Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino was shot to death on October 18, 2021.

The last Miami-Dade police officers to die in a shootout with a suspect were Detectives Amanda Haworth and Roger Castillo. They were shot and killed in 2011 while trying to arrest a fugitive. That shooting was about half a mile from where Echaverry was shot.