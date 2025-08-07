Sentencing for ex-Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez in corruption case delayed until September

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez, convicted last year on corruption charges, was expected to be sentenced Thursday, but it has been delayed until Sept. 15.

Longtime public servant turned defendant

Martinez, a former police lieutenant and veteran politician, was found guilty in November 2024 of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.

The case stemmed from allegations that he accepted $15,000 in bribes in exchange for political favors—charges that carry a maximum of five years in prison for each count.

According to a 2022 arrest affidavit, Martinez allegedly accepted payments from the owner of a local supermarket facing steep code violation fines due to excessive storage containers on the property.

In exchange, prosecutors said Martinez pledged to introduce legislation that would ease the business owner's regulatory burden. However, the proposed legislation was never brought to a vote.

Rise and fall of a political career

Martinez began his political career in 2000, serving multiple terms on the Miami-Dade County Commission. He stepped down in 2012 to run unsuccessfully for county mayor, followed by a failed 2014 Republican bid for Congress. He returned to the commission in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.

Before entering politics, Martinez served 17 years in law enforcement and had risen to the rank of police lieutenant. He later sought the newly reinstated position of Miami-Dade Sheriff but lost in the 2024 Republican primary.

Following his arrest in August 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Martinez from the commission.

Contrasting arguments in court

Prosecutors argued that Martinez tried to leverage his public position for personal gain, undermining public trust.

The defense painted a different picture, describing him as a long-serving official with a commitment to public service and a history of integrity.

What's next

With the sentencing now rescheduled for Sept. 15, Martinez remains in legal limbo nearly three years after his initial arrest and nearly a year after his conviction.