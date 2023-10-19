Sen. Jason Pizzo running for Florida governor? Nah

TALLAHASSEE - Sen. Jason Pizzo says a tour of state colleges that he launched this week shouldn't be taken as a sign he's gearing up for a gubernatorial run.

The Hollywood Democrat started his "Campus Conversations" tour Tuesday at Florida State University and is expected to visit a dozen schools to hold town hall-style forums with students.

In a classroom in FSU's Bellamy Building, Pizzo discussed with students legislation they'd like to see passed, laws they want to see changed and how to engage with elected officials.

Pizzo acknowledged the tour is part of larger efforts by his office to reach younger people.

"Our constituent outreach is a lot different --- whether it's unemployment, COVID-related stuff, we just sort of roll up our sleeves and get it done. This is not a part-time Legislature for us," Pizzo said.

"This tour is literally to listen," Pizzo added. "This demographic, this age group, especially 18 all the way up to 29, are understandably apathetic about engaging and participating. Because they really just don't see the value in it. Of course, at the same time, they suffer from a lot of decisions we (lawmakers) make, on both sides."

A report published Monday on The Floridian political site suggested Pizzo's college tour was about "making strategic moves around the state" to position himself for a 2026 gubernatorial run.

Pizzo, who is slated to become Senate Democratic leader after the 2024 elections, tried to throw water on the suggestion about preparing for a gubernatorial bid.

"It's flattering that someone writes an article like that," Pizzo said. "But I'm the first person to tell you, if there's somebody better or who would work harder, I'm happy to support them. But that's not what this is about."