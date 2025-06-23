Security tightens at South Florida Jewish centers amid global tensions

As tensions rise overseas, law enforcement agencies in South Florida are ramping up patrols and Jewish institutions are increasing security to safeguard their communities.

Rabbi Yossi Harlig, leader of the Chabad of Kendall and Pinecrest, shared his personal concerns as his 20-year-old daughter, who had been studying in Israel, works to return to the United States.

"It is very concerning when your child has to go through this route to come back home to safety," Harlig said.

Personal worries and community protection

Harlig said his daughter captured cell phone video of missile launches from her dorm in Israel.

"Now it's very dangerous because once it makes it through, which a lot of the missiles made through—a lot meaning more than before—it really causes a lot of damage," he said.

She is expected to land in Ramos sometime this week. In the meantime, Harlig said security is being increased at the Chabad.

"We have to beef up security, we have to make sure that people that have bad intentions will not be successful," he added.

Officials respond to threats

Governor Ron DeSantis voiced support for former President Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran's nuclear site.

"The policy of the United States is that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And the reason why they can't have a nuclear weapon is no country has been more hostile to the United States of America since 1979 than the Iranians have been," DeSantis said.

Manuel Supervielle, a former veteran and national security expert based in Miami, described Iran's response to the U.S. strike as restrained.

"Their response to our attack was to fire just a handful of missiles at one base which I've been at multiple times and gave us advance warning," he said.

"With the indication that they're looking for an off ramp, they didn't want anybody hurt because if Americans had gotten hurt from that missile attack, the U.S. response would probably have been to escalate."

Public urged to remain alert

Multiple law enforcement agencies have posted on social media to reassure the public that they are closely monitoring for credible threats and maintaining a visible presence near places of worship and community centers.

Authorities are also urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.