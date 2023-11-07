Seasonably warm across South Florida with plenty of sun

MIAMI - A milder start to Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland.

It will be seasonably warm in the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine. The rain chance stays low. A stray shower may move in on the breeze.

Close to record heat NEXT Weather

Wednesday highs remain in the mid-80s with mainly dry conditions.

Late week it will be warmer with near record highs and the humidity will be increasing as the winds shift out of the east. This weekend spotty showers will be possible with highs in the upper 80s.