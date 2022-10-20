Seasonably cooler air blankets South Florida ahead of a weekend warmup

MIAMI -- South Florida residents woke up Thursday morning to much cooler weather after a cold front moved through the area and dropped temperatures.

Temperatures in the 60s blanketed the region overnight and the air was noticeably drier with dewpoints -- the amount of moisture in the air -- was in the 50s. .

"We're cooler in comparison to yesterday," CBS 4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said Thursday morning. "It feels so nice, and you'll want to grab a sweater or light jacket."

The temperature is expected to top out in the 70s with lots of sunshine although clouds and spotty showers are possible in the early afternoon, Gonzalez said.

The mercury will dip again to the 60s overnight into Friday, when temperatures will rise to the mid-80s.