Police search underway for missing young girl in Miami, another teen girl in Coral Springs

MIAMI -- Police on Sunday asked for the public's assistance to help them locate a missing 12-year-old girl

Ashley Nicole Garcia was reportedly last seen in Miami's Little Havana area Saturday, according to a social media post by the Miami Police Department.

The girl is 5-feet-1, weighs 110 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes, police said.

We need your assistance locating 12-year-old, Ashley Nicole García. She’s 5’1, weighs approx. 110 lbs, has red hair & brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top with a black & purple sweater, black pants and white sneakers. (1/2).. pic.twitter.com/PSj3g52YFR — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 23, 2022

She was wearing a white shirt with a black and purple sweater, black pants and white sneakers when she was last seen.

Police asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 305-603-6300.

Police in Coral Springs asked for help finding a runaway girl.

Coral Springs said the 14-year-old girl is a runaway and left home Saturday evening. Coral Springs police

Kayla Slayden, 14, was last seen Sunday around 5 a.m. in the area of the 11300 block of NW 39th Street.

Police said she is 5-feet-2 and weighs 130 pounds and has brown braids.

She was wearing blue boxer shorts, a light green shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call 954-344-1800.