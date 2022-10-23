Police search underway for missing young girl in Miami, another teen girl in Coral Springs
MIAMI -- Police on Sunday asked for the public's assistance to help them locate a missing 12-year-old girl
Ashley Nicole Garcia was reportedly last seen in Miami's Little Havana area Saturday, according to a social media post by the Miami Police Department.
The girl is 5-feet-1, weighs 110 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes, police said.
She was wearing a white shirt with a black and purple sweater, black pants and white sneakers when she was last seen.
Police asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 305-603-6300.
Police in Coral Springs asked for help finding a runaway girl.
Kayla Slayden, 14, was last seen Sunday around 5 a.m. in the area of the 11300 block of NW 39th Street.
Police said she is 5-feet-2 and weighs 130 pounds and has brown braids.
She was wearing blue boxer shorts, a light green shirt and no shoes.
Anyone with information was asked to call 954-344-1800.
for more features.