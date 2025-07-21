Search underway for missing woman last seen in Pompano Beach, BSO says

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

According to BSO detectives, 30-year-old Summer Leo was seen—just before 7 p.m. Sunday—leaving a Target store in Pompano Beach, entering a white BMW M340i with Florida license plate AH34SK.

The vehicle is registered to 39-year-old Timothy Bowman.

Vehicle last seen in Tampa area

Investigators said the sedan was last seen in the Tampa area.

Detectives noted that the circumstances surrounding Leo's disappearance may be suspicious, though the case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leo, Bowman or the vehicle is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4380 or call the BSO non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP (4357).