People pulled from the water after boating accident in Biscayne Bay off Miami Beach

Several people were pulled from Biscayne Boulevard after a sailboat sank off Hibiscus Island, near Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire conducted a massive search and rescue operation and said everyone has been accounted for. The search involved five children and one adult.

Fire rescue has not revealed the conditions of those pulled from the water, CPR was performed on at least one person.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.