Search continues for man accused of killing stepfather in Plantation home

PLANTATION - Police have asked the public for help in finding a man who they say shot and killed his stepfather over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday morning in a home at 7085 W Sunrise Boulevard in the Apple Creek community.

Police said after Haile Selassie Richards, 27, fatally shot his stepfather, 57-year-old Clayous Peart, he took off in her car. Peart's wife, who is Richard's mother, was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Richards crashed the car in the 6500 block of W Sunrise Boulevard, where he then took off on foot. Police set up a perimeter in the area but Richards eluded capture.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

The family said Peart, who neighbors knew as "Paul," was someone who was always willing to lend a hand. Peart's neighbors said his death was a great loss to their tight-knit community.

Plantation police said Richards is wanted for first-degree murder and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 493-TIPS. A reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.