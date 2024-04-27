Sean Combs' lawyers want to throw out parts of a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him. Here's why.

Attorneys for Sean Combs ask N.Y. court to toss out portions of civil suit Attorneys for Sean Combs ask N.Y. court to toss out portions of civil suit 00:31

NEW YORK -- Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs are asking a New York court to throw out portions of a sexual assault lawsuit filed against the rapper and media mogul.

In a motion filed Friday, the lawyers ask that certain statutes, including revenge porn and human trafficking, be dismissed with prejudice because the alleged victim says the incident happened in 1991. The lawyers argue Combs therefore cannot be sued because the New York State Revenge Porn Law and the New York Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Law did not go into effect until 2019 and 2007, respectively.

While Friday's motion seeks to dismiss the case on legal grounds, Diddy's attorneys and the mogul "vehemently deny" what they called "numerous false, offensive, and salacious accusations" in the lawsuit.

What are the accusations against Sean "Diddy" Combs?

Combs is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in 1991, and also videotaping the assault and distributing the footage to friends.

The claim was filed in Lower Manhattan in November 2023.

Combs has denied any wrongdoing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs facing multiple lawsuits

In February, a music producer filed a lawsuit alleging Combs coerced him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them.

Another of Combs' accusers was a woman who said he and two other men raped her two decades ago when she was 17.

Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in March as part of a possible sex trafficking investigation.

In a lawsuit Combs settled the day after it was filed in November, his former protege and girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, sued him alleging years of sexual abuse, including rape. The lawsuit said he forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed them.

Combs and his attorneys have denied all of the allegations in the lawsuits.