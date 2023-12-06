Sean "Diddy" Combs denies accusations after new gang rape lawsuit

A woman has accused Sean "Diddy" Combs and two other men of gang raping her in 2003 when she was 17 years old, according to civil court documents filed Wednesday in United States District Court Southern District of New York.

The suit alleges Combs, Harve Pierre, former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, and a third unnamed defendant took turns raping her in a New York City music studio in 2003 when she was still in the 11th grade. Experts define gang rape as when two or more people assault the same victim.

Unlike the three previous sexual assault suits filed against 54-year-old Combs under the Adult Survivors Act in the past few weeks, this lawsuit was filed under New York City's gender-motivated violence protection law. Three other women have filed different lawsuits against the music mogul under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law that permitted victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations, and which expired on Nov. 24.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," Combs wrote on Instagram on Wednesday in all caps. He denied the latest allegations and claimed that the latest suit is another attempt to "assassinate" his character by people looking for a "quick payday."

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth," Combs said.

Graphic claims from the alleged victim

The plaintiff, identified in the filing as Jane Doe, said that she was approached by Pierre at a lounge in Michigan and was convinced by him and Combs to take a private jet to a recording studio in New York City to meet up with the rapper. Combs had spoken to the teen over the phone and said he would love to meet her, according to the court documents.

"Once there, the defendants plied Ms. Doe with drugs and alcohol and viciously gang raped her, one after the other," the suit alleged. The accuser said that as Combs was raping her he told her he could not "get off" unless she pinched his nipples as hard as she could, court documents said.

The complaint alleges that Pierre and the third assailant took their turns raping Doe and when they were done they left her in the bathroom of the studio alone, where she curled up into the fetal position and lay on the floor.

After some time, Doe could barely get up and walk and had to be helped out of the building and taken back to the airport to be flown home, the complaint said.

"However, she has very limited recollection of her transport home and only remembers being in her car sometime early in the morning," the suit said. "Her underwear was missing."

Doe did not report the rape because she knew it would be difficult and she was worried she would be subjected to retaliation, the suit said.

The suit included multiple pictures of Doe in what is allegedly Comb's studio, including a picture of her sitting on Combs' lap on the night of the alleged sexual assault.

"Ms. Doe has lived with her memories of this fateful night for 20 years, during which time she has suffered extreme emotional distress that has impacted nearly every aspect of her life and personal relationships," the suit said. "Given the brave women who have come forward against Mr. Combs and Mr. Pierre in recent weeks, Ms. Doe is doing the same."

Multiple sexual assault claims filed

Doe's accusations bear striking similarities to recent allegations of sexual assault against the music mogul.

In a previous suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Combs of "intentionally drugging" her following a date in Harlem in 1991 and sexually assaulting her.

Dickerson-Neal, who was 19 at the time, alleged in the suit that Combs videotaped the assault without her knowledge and later shared it with several friends in the music industry.

In a separate lawsuit filed the same day, an unnamed woman accused Combs and an R&B singer, Aaron Hall, of sexually assaulting her and a friend and then beating her several days later.

The woman —also identified only as Jane Doe— said that she and her roommate returned to Hall's home with him and Combs after a music industry event in 1990 or 1991. The accuser said she was coerced into having sex with Combs. Afterward, as she was getting dressed, "Hall barged into the room, pinned her down, and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him," the suit states.

Those allegations came after Comb's ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, the singer known professionally as Cassie, dropped a bombshell lawsuit claiming that Combs raped, physically abused and sex trafficked her during their decade-long relationship.

The suit leveled multiple allegations against Combs, including that he raped Ventura in her home after she tried to leave him, and that he "often punched, beat, kicked and stomped on Ms. Ventura, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding." She also claimed that in 2012 Combs blew up rapper Kid Cudi's car after finding out he was romantically interested in Ventura.

Combs also allegedly forced Ventura to engage in sex acts with male escorts as he stood by and filmed the encounters while masturbating, according to the suit.

The two reached an undisclosed settlement within just one day, after Combs "vehemently denied" the allegations.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support," Ventura said in a statement.

"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably," Combs said in his statement. "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."