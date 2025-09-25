Sean "Diddy" Combs returning to court for hearing that could help determine how long he'll stay in prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers to argue for immediate release in pre-sentencing hearing

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers to argue for immediate release in pre-sentencing hearing

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to appear in court again Thursday, where a hearing will take place that could help determine how long the Grammy-winning producer will remain in prison. Combs has been detained in New York City since his arrest in September 2024.

Judge Arun Subramanian plans to listen to arguments from lawyers on points of law that could help him decide a sentence for the Bad Boy Records founder, who was convicted of prostitution-related charges in July.

Combs, 55, will have been jailed for nearly 13 months when he is sentenced Oct. 3.

His lawyers argued in court papers submitted this week that he should be sentenced to no more than 14 months in prison. With credit for good behavior, that would mean he would be released immediately.

Prosecutors have suggested that they believe he should spend at least several more years behind bars, although they haven't submitted their sentencing recommendations to the judge yet.

The judge has signaled that he, too, is leaning toward a substantial amount of prison time, twice refusing to grant bail since the jury returned its verdict, citing Combs' history of violence.

Combs was convicted of arranging interstate travel for people engaged in prostitution, two counts that each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but acquitted of the more severe racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have resulted in a lifetime sentence. Prosecutors said during the trial that Combs had arranged for paid sexual encounters between male sex workers and his girlfriends, some of whom testified about being beaten, kicked and choked by him.

The music mogul pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against him.

Prosecutors said in the wake of the jury's guilty verdict that Combs should receive at least 51 to 63 months imprisonment on the two convictions, which would equate to approximately four to five years. They later indicated that they would recommend a longer sentence.