How to watch Scotland vs. Brazil in the FIFA World Cup: TV channel, streaming, and kickoff time

The world will again descend upon South Florida as Scotland takes on Brazil in the FIFA Men's World Cup match at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday evening.

Scotland is hoping it will qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time after eight previous group stage exits.

A Scotland soccer fan dances with a traffic cone as part of the Tartan Army march outside of loanDepot park before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Texas Rangers, Monday, June 22, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky

They beat Haiti in their opener, but lost to Morocco in the second match leaving them in them in third place Group C. They will now need to draw or see a potentially narrow loss against Brazil to make it out of the group stage.

Brazil has only lost one of the last 16 World Cup group matches against European teams, and they knocked Haiti out of the World Cup with a 3-0 win on Friday.

Scotland has never beaten Brazil in 10 meetings and is winless in eight previous World Cup matches against South American opponents.

Here's how you can watch the match between Brazil and Scotland tonight.

How to watch Scotland vs. Brazil

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rick Stadium (Known as Miami Stadium for the FIFA Men's World Cup), Miami Gardens, Florida

TV (English): FOX Sports / FS1

TV (Spanish): Telemundo

Streaming: Fubo, FOX Sports app, Peacock (Spanish-language broadcast)

Thousands of fans are also expected to head to Miami's Bayfront Park for the FIFA Fan Fest to watch the match.

Bayfront Park has been transformed the downtown waterfront into a massive fan zone for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It's free, and ther open-air festival is running for 23 days to offer soccer fans and families a chance to experience the tournament's excitement, even without match tickets.