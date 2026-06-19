Crowds gathered at FIFA Fan Fest in Miami to watch Team USA's second World Cup match against Australia

Despite the heat on Friday afternoon, a large crowd gathered at Bayfront Park to watch Team USA face off in its second match of the FIFA World Cup.

Before the match even began, a group of fans lined up for line dancing, setting a patriotic tone for the afternoon at downtown Miami's FIFA Fan Fest. While the crowd was overwhelmingly chanting for the red, white, and blue, a few international fans could be found in the mix.

Among them were Rob and Sam, a couple who recently moved to Miami and currently find themselves living in a house divided.

"To watch the U.S. win, of course," Rob said when asked why they came out. "And to teach him about football — the world game," Sam countered.

For the couple, Fan Fest provided the perfect competitive backdrop.

Team USA is not considered one of the favorites to win the World Cup this year, but the crowd in Miami showed no shortage of optimism. When an accidental own goal by Australia gave the U.S. its first point of the match, the park erupted in celebration.

From that point on, fans followed every kick with intense excitement, though many chose to watch the remainder of the game from the safety of the shade.

Despite the tough start for her home team, Sam noted that Australia's early stumble shouldn't overshadow the massive growth of soccer in the United States.

"I think it's only going to make Major League Soccer even stronger," she said. "I'm so excited."

The World Cup action will continue in South Florida this Sunday with a match at Miami Stadium. However, local organizers say Fan Fest will remain open, broadcasting all tournament games on giant screens throughout the grounds.