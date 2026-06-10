Miami gets ready to host FIFA Fan Festival on Saturday: "Welcome to Miami's second stadium"

The official FIFA Fan Festival is set to open Saturday at Bayfront Park, transforming the downtown waterfront into a massive fan zone for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The free, open-air festival will run for 23 days, offering soccer fans and families a chance to experience the tournament's excitement, even without match tickets.

City leaders are calling the site "Miami's second stadium". Miami Commissioner Eileen Higgins welcomed the event at a preview, stating, "Welcome to Miami's Second Stadium."

The festival grounds have been transformed into a massive fan zone featuring live entertainment, interactive activities, food and beverage vendors, and a giant screen that will broadcast all 104 World Cup matches. Organizers anticipate up to 30,000 visitors per day during the event.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the festival will offer something for all ages. "I'm going to bring my granddaughter. She's 2-and-a-half," Levine Cava said.

Officials emphasized safety and security, noting the festival will feature three security checkpoints, on-site medical staff, and cooling stations to help visitors beat the South Florida heat.

The event is also expected to provide a significant economic boost for the region. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III commented, "Ultimately, we know this is how our economy works with tourism dollars".

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee reports a surge in short-term rental bookings, with Airbnb reservations already up more than 200%. Rodney Barreto, co-chair of the host committee, highlighted the ripple effect on local services. "It all starts at the airport," Barreto said. "People get here. They need an Uber, Lyft, or to rent a car. Then they need a hotel room, then they need places to eat".

Commissioner Christine King said hosting World Cup-related events is a "major win" for local communities and businesses.

Fan Fest officially begins Saturday at 2 p.m. Organizers are teasing a special announcement during opening day festivities. Officials encourage attendees to use public transportation, including the Metromover, which will operate with extended hours throughout the event.