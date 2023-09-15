Watch CBS News
School van carrying several children crashes into vehicle in SW Miami-Dade car

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

School van, vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade
School van, vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade 00:33

MIAMI -- A school transport van carrying several children aboard crashed into a vehicle Friday in southwest Miami-Dade but no one was hurt during the wreck, authorities said.

The accident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. at northbound Dixie Highway and SW 230th Street according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The occupants on the van, which included nine children and an adult, were checked at the scene but no one required hospitalization.

Crash scene
No injuries were reported from the crash between a school van carrying nine children and another vehice. CBS News Miami

It was not clear how the accident occurred.

Police did not immediately say if charges would be filed.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 9:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

