School van carrying several children crashes into vehicle in SW Miami-Dade car

MIAMI -- A school transport van carrying several children aboard crashed into a vehicle Friday in southwest Miami-Dade but no one was hurt during the wreck, authorities said.

The accident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. at northbound Dixie Highway and SW 230th Street according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The occupants on the van, which included nine children and an adult, were checked at the scene but no one required hospitalization.

No injuries were reported from the crash between a school van carrying nine children and another vehice. CBS News Miami

It was not clear how the accident occurred.

Police did not immediately say if charges would be filed.