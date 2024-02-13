Scattered South Florida showers ahead of cold front

MIAMI - A wet start across parts of South Florida as scattered showers moved in ahead of a cold front.

A mild, muggy morning with low to mid-70s. The line of showers should push offshore by late morning. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees in the afternoon as the skies will gradually clear and we'll enjoy more sunshine.

Love-ly forecast NEXT Weather

Tuesday night lows will fall to the upper 50s and it will be a chilly start for Valentine's Day on Wednesday. It will be a lovely day with plenty of sunshine and pleasant highs in the upper 70s.

We'll enjoy mainly dry weather late week, with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Expect a warming trend with highs around 80 degrees by Friday.

The rain chance will rise this weekend due to a system in the Gulf and moisture will increase across South Florida. Saturday spotty showers will be possible. The rain chance is higher Sunday with more showers and highs will climb to the upper 70s. It will be a little cooler on Monday for Presidents' Day with highs in the low to mid 70s.