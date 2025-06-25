Scammers may be using AI to target Florida drivers. Here's what you should do

Florida tolling company or AI scam? Here's how to spot the difference

Scammers have another tool at their disposal in an ongoing fraud that targets drivers in Florida and across the nation.

Cyber security experts say artificial intelligence could be helping to make their scams more believable.

"It's a scam, flat out," Pat Certain said.

Certain has been frustrated for months by text messages he's received from SunPass imposters, threatening him to pay alleged overdue tolls.

So how many scam texts has he received so far this year?

"A lot, I'd say an easy dozen," he said.

Certain said he knows it's a scam, but he's worried about those who are not as tech savvy.

"Some people my age and up, we don't know and they just drag people right in and they may not know the lingo," Certain said.

The unpaid toll text scam has gotten the attention of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier who announced earlier this year hundreds of fraudulent websites had been taken down.

The fraudulent messages, which usually include a link where people can pay, claim to be from the state. They will often say if the outstanding balance isn't paid within 24 hours, the driver could face suspension of their vehicle's registration or other legal action.

The Florida Department of Transportation said that more than 4,000 fraudulent websites have been identified and removed so far this year.

Artificial intelligence makes the scam more efficient

"The crooks are betting that "A" you have a vehicle and "B" you drive that vehicle," Adam Coughran, a security expert, said.

Coughran said the scam texts used to be obvious with misspelled words and bizarre requests. He said now, using artificial intelligence, the scams are more efficient and believable.

"You can use it to sort of automate components, so instead of someone on a phone having to text everything and copy and paste every message, it becomes like a robocall," Coughran said.

Utilizing AI also makes those perpetrating the scam harder to track, Coughran said.

"Unlike a traditional crime, the fingerprints so to speak, or the DNA, to try and grab where it's coming from can be incredibly hard," he said.

Here's how to protect yourself

People who get a text message that just feels off should never click links within the message. Also, never respond to the text, even if it asks you to reply to end the messaging.

In fact, it's best to delete any suspicious texts and keep your phone's operating system updated.

Also, report the scam text you get to the state.

To report suspicious activity related to SunPass or E-ZPass, Floridians can file complaints on FDLE's Report a Cybercrime webpage.