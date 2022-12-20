Santa spreads cheers, toys, tears of joy in Broward

MIAMI - A Christmas parade winding through the streets of Fort Lauderdale, spreading holiday cheer along the way.

"This bag is awfully heavy, there must be some good boys and girls," we heard Santa say as he made a few stops along with way.

Chaquita Cotton and her 8 children were surprised with boxes of toys and presents. Chaquita got a present that brought tears to her eyes.

"On behalf of Westway Towing a $500 gift certificate for you and something else for you!" "Thank you so much," she said. "Happy holidays!"

Chaquita said she's grateful. "I live paycheck to paycheck," she said. "Just don't lose hope. It's out there. Got nice people in the world," she said with tears in her eyes.

Across town, 7-year-old Madison and her brothers got a surprise visit too. "Oh my God! A scooter," shrieked 7-year-old Elijah.

Their mom, Destiny Russo said this Christmas surprise couldn't have come at a better time.

"We really needed it this year," she said. "We've had some issues with rent going up and then our place was sold to somebody else and then we started…about a thousand dollars extra."

Santa, along with Fort Lauderdale police officers, firefighters and others in the community wanting everyone to remember this is the season is giving.

"Be kind to each other, just be nice," said Santa. "Everyone's going through something regardless of their situation. If we can all be kind to each other it goes a long way in life," he said.

"Walk up to a stranger on the street and give them a toy. Drive into a neighborhood, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, anywhere you live and just give somebody something," suggested one of the organizers, Mobile Mike.