Popular Florida "Santa Claus" arrested in undercover child sex sting, sheriff says

A Florida man known for playing Santa Claus at community events is among 19 men who were arrested during an undercover child sex sting this week, according to investigators.

The multi-day, joint agency undercover operation was led by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and was dubbed "Operation Child Protector VIII." It focused on people who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity, according to information provided by the sheriff's office.

"It never ceases to amaze us how many suspects travel to have sex with who they believe are children, especially here in Polk County where we proactively investigate and arrest those who prey on children," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Speaking of which, we even arrested Santa Claus during this operation."

Thomas Hicks, 68, of Lakeland, located between Tampa and Orlando along Interstate 4, was arrested after investigators said he sent social media messages to an undercover investigator posing as the father of a 13-year-old girl. Authorities say Hicks told the undercover agent he would pay $200 to have sex with the girl.

Thomas Hicks, 68, of Lakeland, faces numerous charges including human trafficking and using a computer to seduce a child. Polk County Sheriff's Office

Hicks, who Judd said worked in marketing for Tri-County Behavioral Health, a mental health and drug rehabilitation facility in Polk County, was also a popular Santa Claus who performed for many community events over the years, including the Lakeland Christmas Parade in Central Florida. The Polk County Sheriff also said that he was a well-regarded member of the community.

"Thousands and thousands and thousands of children have sat on this guy's lap thinking he was Santa Claus when, in fact, what he was, was a child sex predator," Judd said at a news conference.

Investigators said that Hicks was "explicit in describing the sex acts he wanted to perform on the child, but said that he would be gentle."

Also, detectives said Hicks told them he's been married for over 50 years, but he regularly goes onto known "prostitution sites" to find sex workers or companions.

Hicks faces charges of human trafficking, traveling to meet a minor, use of a computer to seduce a child, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

The operation also arrested 18 other men from all over Polk County from ages 18 to 68, most of which who were also married.