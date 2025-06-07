Saharan dust continues to move through South Florida. Here's what to expect.

The haze and heat continue across South Florida as the NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot and mostly dry weekend.

Saharan dust continues to move through the area, keeping hazy skies in the forecast and only isolated inland shower chances.

Afternoon highs climb into the lower to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday, but "feels like" temperatures could peak around 100 degrees both days.

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist advises to hydrate early and often if spending time outdoors.

The radar will remain quiet for most over the next couple of days.

There is a 10% isolated inland afternoon shower chance on Saturday and slightly higher storm chances on Sunday.

These rain chances will once again favor areas west of our metro areas and will mostly develop over the Everglades.

Any showers that are able to move to the east are not expected to be severe.

Rain chances are on the rise for the middle of next week as Saharan dust clears out of the area.

The NEXT Weather team will be monitoring daily scattered rain chances Tuesday through Friday of next week as afternoon highs peak in the upper 80s.