Soviet-era plane from Cuba lands at Dade-Collier Airport

MIAMI - A Russian-made plane from Cuba landed Friday afternoon at the Dade-Collier Airport in Ochoppee.

The pilot was identified as Ruben Martinez, from Santa Clara, Cuba, according to CiberCuba.com.

Chopper 4 captured images of the Soviet-era-dual-winged AN-2 on the runway.

According to the Cuban publication, Martinez's mother and sisters had been taken into custody by island authorities.

The publication also said Martinez was being questioned by US authorities.

The news comes on a day when the US Coast Guard announced that 270 Cubans had been repatriated to the island.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.