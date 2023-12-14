Royal Caribbean employee charged with sexually abusing minors

MIAMI - A Royal Caribbean employee is facing federal charges after being accused of sexual contact with two minors.

Federal officials said Cris John Pentinio Castor, 35, has been indicted with two counts of abusive sexual contact with minors.

Castor is accused of engaging in "abusive sexual contact" with two six-year-old girls entrusted to the care of the Camp at Sea Youth Center on a Celebrity Silhouette cruise, that departed from Port Everglades last November.

Authorities said Castor was working as a Camp at Sea youth counselor at the time of the sexual contact.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled on Friday.

If convicted of the charges, Castor faces up to life in prison.

Anyone with information regarding suspected child abuse is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.