Port Everglades received $19 billion federal grant for revitalization program

FORT LAUDERDALE - Port Everglades has received a $19 million Port Infrastructure Development Program grant to pay for improvements.

The funds came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Officials say the funding is a game changer for the South Florida port which is a big part of America's infrastructure.

"This is funding, in terms of the size of the grant that we have not seen in modern times for Port Everglades, let that sink in," said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz during the check presentation ceremony on Wednesday.

The Port's Berths Modernization Project takes into consideration not only cargo but also cruise operations. Ships are getting larger and longer which means they are getting deeper and the port wants to accommodate that. The project will replace bulkheads to allow berths to operate more efficiently and safely for the next seventy-five years. The improvements will come to a number of berths that dock Royal Caribbean's Oasis and Quantum ships, which are currently the largest cruise ships in the world. Additionally, these berths also handle containerized and bulk cargo ships when the berths are available.

The port is working with the US Army Corp of Engineers on a schedule that could happen around 2030.