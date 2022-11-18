Watch CBS News
Gov. DeSantis closing state offices ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving state workers a few extra days off around the holidays.

On Thursday, the governor announced that state offices will be closed on Nov. 23, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

The state had planned to close offices on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving, and Nov. 25. It also had planned to close offices on Dec. 26 to mark Christmas and Jan. 2 to mark the New Year.

"Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year, especially over the past few months responding to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole," DeSantis said in a statement. "Closing state offices on November 23, December 23 and December 30 will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families to enjoy the holiday season. The First Lady and I are thankful for the dedication our state employees have demonstrated to helping the people of Florida."

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 18, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

