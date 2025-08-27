Traveling thief arrested in Florida after 10-year-old son spotted with stolen $40,000 Rolex, sheriff says

Family found with stolen Rolex watches and jewelry, Martin Co. Sheriff says

A wanted traveling thief was taken into custody this week on Florida's Treasure Coast after deputies found thousands of dollars' worth of stolen jewelry and luxury watches in his car, along with stacks of cash, authorities said.

On Monday, deputies pulled over 33-year-old Marcu Rostas after a theft at a jewelry store in Stuart the previous day, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. Stuart is about 45 miles north of West Palm Beach.

Stolen jewelry, pricey Rolexes and cash

During a search of the car, deputies reportedly made an unexpected find.

The sheriff's office posted on their Facebook page that they found more than $400,000 in stolen jewelry, including high-end watches, a $40,000 diamond ring, gold chains, gold coins and $30,000 in cash.

According to the post, Rostas' 10-year-old son was wearing one of the stolen Rolex watches valued at more than $40,000, and his young daughter was wearing a stolen high-end necklace.

The stolen jewelry was allegedly found inside a child's stuffed animal.

Stolen jewelry and pricey watches recovered during arrest in Martin County. Martin Co. Sheriff's Office

Traveling network of distraction thieves



The sheriff's office said on the Facebook post that Rostas, who is in the U.S. illegally from Romania, had several fake identifications on him. According to the post, Rostas is wanted in multiple states for similar crimes.

Rostas was arrested and an ICE detainer was placed on him, the sheriff's office said.

His wife, identified as Natasha, was also in the vehicle but was not arrested, according to the sheriff's Facebook post, which said the immigration service has been in contact with her.

"Rostas is part of a larger network of traveling distraction thieves, sometimes referred to as 'traveling gypsies,' who move through the United States, targeting unsuspecting victims by using deceptive tricks to steal large amounts of money or valuables," according to the sheriff's Facebook post.

The sheriff's office said they work in groups, which often involves women and children, to distract their target while the theft is committed.

"While one member distracts the victim, another quietly steals jewelry, cash, or other valuables within seconds. They hit jewelry stores, retail facilities, and sometimes private homes," according to the law enforcement Facebook post.

The sheriff's office concluded the post with a warning to the public.

"If someone tries to pull your attention away with unusual questions or attempts to divert you from your valuables — stop, take notice, and make it clear you are aware of what they are doing."