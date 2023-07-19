MIAMI - Called the "be-all of hip-hop festivals" by Billboard and "a playground for the young" by the New York Times, the Rolling Loud Music Festival rolls into Miami Gardens this weekend.

More than 100 performers will hit the stages during the festival which kicks off Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The festival is expected to attract around 80 thousand people a day from Friday until Sunday.

For the music lovers who are attending, Playboi Carti will be headlining on Friday, Travis Scott on Saturday and for the final day on Sunday, A$AP Rocky will be the headliner.

Like most festivals, bags will need to follow the guidelines for you to be permitted inside of the event.

According to the Rolling Loud website the bag policy states:

NO backpacks, purses, or bags are allowed to be brought into the venue, EXCEPT for the following:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12".

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, i.e. Ziploc bag or something similar.

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (and that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5"), with or without a handle or strap.

Clear plastic hydration packs (empty upon entry), i.e. clear plastic CamelBak bag or something similar.

As far as age restrictions Rolling Loud Miami is a 16+ event (18+ for VIP and 21+ Loud Club).

CBS News Miami spoke with co-founder of Rolling Loud, Tariq Cherif, about the safety and security of the event.

"We treat this place like Fort Knox so, we lock it down a lot of security, a lot of police, a lot of firemen. It is just super important for us that people respect our security and police staff," he said. "They're here to make sure that we have a fun safe time, and you can't have a fun time without a safe time."

With our summer heat in full effect, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they'll have firefighters stationed at the festival in case of medical emergencies. They're reminding everyone going to the festival to stay hydrated.

The city of Miami Gardens says the concert brings exposure to the community and creates opportunities for local businesses.