Roh, roh! It would be illegal for dogs to stick heads out of moving vehicles

MIAMI - A newly proposed Florida bill, intended to protect animals, would make it illegal to let a dog have any part of its body outside a moving vehicle.

So, if you are transporting your dog, you would have to have it secured in a crate that fits the size of the dog, use a pet seat belt, or someone other than the driver must be in control of the dog.

Also, those transporting a dog in the open bed of a pickup truck must also use a crate.

If not followed, dog owners or drivers would be open to potential moving violation citations, though the charges would not count as criminal traffic violations.

Harlow Thompson takes care of 7 dogs. When she transports them to and from the dog park, she always wants the car ride to be enjoyable.

"I never let the window all the way down but just like you know enough for them to stick their head out," said Thompson.

"I'm for them enjoying the car rides more, so I'm against that," she adds.

Senate bill 9-32 covers many animal welfare topics, but a key aspect for Florida dog owners includes new restrictions on car transportation.

It would also forbid drivers from having dogs sit in their laps while behind the wheel.

"I could agree with the lap situation because it could cause people problems with driving," said Jessica Hammers, dog owner.

"They love like getting their head out the window and they are too trapped in the car if the windows aren't down."

