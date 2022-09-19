Bond set at $750,000 for man accused of leaving dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial

Bond set for man accused of leaving dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial

FORT LAUDERDALE - The man accused of placing dead animals on the Parkland shooting memorial faced a judge on Monday.

During the hearing, the judge set Robert Mondragon's bond at $750,000.

On July 20th, a school crossing guard discovered a dead duck with its chest cavity cut open on a bench at the MSD Memorial Garden, located outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The following day the school crossing guard found a dead raccoon on the same memorial bench, and on July 31, a deputy found a dead opossum on the bench.

Sheriff's investigators said surveillance video links Mondragon, 29, to the dead animals.

Detectives said they would later find a photo on Mondragon's phone of him holding a dead duck with its chest cavity cut open. Also, another photo on his phone of a dead raccoon on the floorboard of the passenger's side of his vehicle.

A search of his web history revealed Mondragon's obsession with school shooters, both real and fictional, according to the sheriff's office

Mondragon was arrested last month on charges of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument, violation of probation for battery and indecent exposure, and violation of a risk protection order.

If he posts bail and is released, he will be confined to his residence, there will be no use of electronic devices, and he must stay away from the school.

He is due back in court in December.