Ultra Music Festival Returns, Road Closures, Special Tri-Rail Trains

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - The Ultra Music Festival returns to Bayfront Park beginning Friday.

Big crowds are expected in downtown Miami as fans wait to see some of the hottest acts in electronic music.

As you might expect there will be some traffic detours to accommodate the festival.

Beginning Thursday at 9 p.m., all northbound Biscayne Boulevard traffic will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street and return to normal at N.E 4th Street. All Biscayne Boulevard southbound traffic will be re-routed eastbound and westbound at NE 6th Street. There will be no southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard south of NE 6th Street. All southbound traffic will be detoured to NE 2nd Avenue.

Tri-Rail will also be running special late-night trains.

An extra northbound train will depart the Miami Airport Station approximately one hour after the end of each day's concert, with a second train departing in time to meet the arrival of the last Metrorail train in service.

Regular weekday fares are in effect on Friday and Tri-Rail weekend fares are just $5 on Saturday or Sunday.

A special northbound train will depart the Miami Airport Station at 1:00 a.m. and a second one at 2:30 a.m., after the concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, accommodating extended Metrorail hours. Similarly, a special Tri-Rail train will depart at 11:00 p.m. and 12:45 a.m., after Sunday night's concert.

