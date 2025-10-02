Rising car repair costs squeeze drivers and small shops

Eye on your money: Car repair costs going up

Eye on your money: Car repair costs going up

Eye on your money: Car repair costs going up

Car owners across South Florida are feeling the sting of soaring repair bills, with industry experts and shop owners warning the trend is unlikely to ease anytime soon.

Ryan Kuechenberg, who runs a Hollywood business selling and installing hurricane shutters and windows, also maintains a fleet of 16 vehicles and three personal cars. For him, even minor work has become a major expense.

"I've seen the costs go up, even routine maintenance—things like oil changes," Kuechenberg said. "It's not just one thing—the cost of parts, it's everything compiling."

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average repair bill is now $838. Parts prices alone have jumped 25 percent because of recent tariffs.

Older cars more likely to end up in the shop

Most vehicles on the road are now about 12 years old, and the older a car is, the more likely it is to end up in the shop.

At Ken's Automotive in Dania Beach, owner Ken Schliessman said the rising prices and increasingly complex technology put pressure on both mechanics and drivers.

"Car repairs are super high tech. All mechanics are under pressure—we can't get parts," Schliessman said.

Complex repairs will drive up costs

Schliessman explained that modern vehicles often require extensive work for what once were simple fixes.

"To put in a battery in a car sometimes it's under the seats," he said.

One vehicle in his shop needed a new evaporator to fix its air conditioning. The team had to remove the entire dashboard to reach it, driving up the labor costs.

"We had a Ford Ranger, a 2019—it cost $8,500 to put in a new transmission. That's a lot of money," Schliessman said.

Vehicle repair shops struggle to stay afloat

Between the cost of vital equipment, insurance, and overhead, Schliessman said some auto shops are barely surviving.

With fewer mechanics entering the trade and labor costs climbing, he believes repair bills are only going to rise.

Want to keep your car longer?

Despite the challenges, Schliessman takes pride in keeping his personal truck, a 2001 Toyota Tundra, running strong.

He says the key to extending a vehicle's life is maintenance.

"If you keep your fluids clear—even the brake fluid—it will keep your car running for miles," he said.