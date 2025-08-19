Rip current risks rise as Hurricane Erin stirs South Florida beaches

A system linked to Hurricane Erin is expected to bring higher surf and dangerous rip currents to South Florida in the coming days, with Broward County beaches facing the greatest risk, according to forecasters.

Lifeguards and fire rescue crews in Hollywood Beach are on alert as red warning flags and safety signs go up, urging visitors to avoid the water altogether. For those who do enter, officials stress staying close to lifeguard stands.

Despite the warnings, many beachgoers continue to enjoy the sand and sun.

"I just have to be on the lookout for it," said Nichole Billings, when asked about rip currents. "You can always just choose not to go in the water."

Reanna Squire, visiting from the United Kingdom, admitted she only recently learned about the risks. "We're just being safe, staying in the shallow ends," she said, adding that the dangers don't scare her away.

Meteorologists warn of churning conditions

The National Weather Service said Hurricane Erin's offshore system is fueling the rip current threat.

"The combination of the wind flow and the increasing swell agitates the rip currents along the coastline," explained Anthony Reynes, a meteorologist with the agency.

Local officials caution that rip currents are frequently underestimated, even by strong swimmers.

"They cause a lot of drownings," said Joyce Fuhrman, Chief of Marine Safety at Hollywood Beach. "Whether you're a strong swimmer or not, always check the warning signs and listen to lifeguards—conditions change hourly."

Fuhrman offered one way to spot the hidden danger: "If you see waves breaking to the right and left but not in the middle, most likely a rip current is flowing right through there."

New safety tools, ongoing risks

Hollywood Beach has posted QR codes near lifeguard stations, giving beachgoers quick access to tide times and current conditions from their phones. Fuhrman noted that low tide is usually the most dangerous period, when rip currents pull the strongest.

She also emphasized a critical survival tip: "Don't swim against a rip current. Swim sideways to get out of it."

Forecasters say Wednesday and Thursday could bring the strongest rip current risks as the storm system continues to churn offshore. Fire rescue officials noted that warning signs may remain posted overnight if conditions stay hazardous.

For now, authorities urge beachgoers to respect the water, know the risks, and when in doubt—stay out.