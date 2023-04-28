Rihanna set to star in new 'Smurfs' movie

MIAMI -- RiRi smurf?

Superstar Rihanna is set to play Smurfette in the upcoming "Smurfs" animated film.

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures announced the news during their CinemaCon presentation, revealing that the singer will create and perform original music for the film. She will also serve as a producer.

"Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me," Rihanna said. "I'm usually front and center with everything with my likeness...but this was fun, I got to imagine, I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester, and be a blue badass."

Chris Miller and Matt Landon will co-direct the movie. Pam Brady penned the script.

The "Smurfs" film franchise kicked off in 2011 with "The Smurfs," starring Neil Patrick Harris. Katy Perry formerly played Smurfette.

"The Smurfs 2" was released in 2013, followed by 2017's "Smurfs: The Lost Village."

As for her acting career, Rihanna starred in 2012's "Battleship" and appeared as herself in 2013 comedy "This Is the End." She also appeared in "Ocean's 8," among television show appearances.

The "Smurfs" movie hits theaters February 14, 2025.