Man riding bicycle struck and killed by juvenile riding dirt bike on Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami Police say

A bicyclist is dead after he was struck and killed by a juvenile riding a dirt bike on the Rickenbacker Causeway on Friday night, police said.

Around 8:20 p.m., 54-year-old Fabian Moses was riding his bicycle when he was hit by "a juvenile riding an electric dirt bike" on the Rickenbacker's eastbound lanes, City of Miami Police told CBS News Miami.

Moses was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died. Police told CBS News Miami that the juvenile — who has not been identified at this time — was also taken to the hospital with facial injuries.

Miami Police told CBS News Miami that no charges have been filed yet as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.