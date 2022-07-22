Responding officers testify in sentencing trial of Parkland shooter

MIAMI - The sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz continued Friday, as the state started out by calling up the responding officers.

The first witness they called to the stand was Captain Nicholas Mazzei with the City of Coral Springs PD. He told jurors he observed a body lying on the ground outside the west doors as he approached the building. That body was coach Aaron Feis, one of the 17 shooting victims.

The 46th witness to follow Captain Mazzei was Sgt. Richard Vandereems with the Broward County Sherriff's Office. Vandereems approached the east side of the building. When he walked in he said in his testimony, "I observed a child dead on the ground. There was smoke and dust in the air."

The last witness for the jury to hear before they took a 15-minute recess before noon was Detective David Alfin with the Coral Springs Police Department. He was shown evidence photos captured from his body-worn camera that depicted the shooter's tactical vest and rifle lying on the ground.

The photos also showed victim and student Jaime Guttenberg unresponsive. Detective Alfin said he check for vitals but she was already dead.

Alfin was asked to describe what he saw in the evidence photo of him and Guttenberg and he said, "It shows me checking for vital signs and the other officers covering the doors."

Alfin was the 47th witness to be called by the state.