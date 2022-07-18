Watch CBS News

Watch live: Day 1 of Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

The jury will decide whether Nikolas Cruz, 23, receives the death sentence or life in prison without parole for the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018. 

 

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Brittany Sinitch recalls her experiences

The prosecution's first witness, MSD teacher Brittany Sinitch describes the "loud bangs" she heard as Nikolas Cruz made his way through the school.

Brittany Sinitch testimony during Parkland shooter sentencing trial 03:33
Technical issues delay restart of court proceedings

A technical issue Monday afternoon briefly delayed court proceedings after the jury returned from lunch break. 

The judge sent jurors back to the jury room while they worked on fixing an issue with a computer. 

It happened after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Brittany Sinitch took the stand.

The live feed will resume as soon as the technology issues have been resolved. 

nkolas-cruz-trial-day-1-main-pool-7-18-22-13-56-2300.jpg
Technical issues as they returned from lunch on Monday afternoon.  CBS4
Who is lead prosecutor Mike Satz?

Mike Satz, 80, who delivered the state's opening statement on Monday morning, spent 44 years as Broward County's state attorney and appointed himself lead prosecutor shortly after the Parkland shootings. He did not seek a 12th term and left office in early 2021, but his successor, Harold Pryor, kept him on the case.  

mike-satz.jpg
Broward State Attorney Mike Satz (Source: Broward State Attorney's Office)
Jury on lunch break until 1:15 p.m.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer told jurors to be back from lunch by 1:15 p.m. 

Victims family members in tears during prosecutor's opening statement

Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Appears In Court For Plea Hearing
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - OCTOBER 20: Jennifer Montalto leans on her husband Tony Montalto's shoulder in court during Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's guilty plea on October 20, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Cruz pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida. The Montalto's daughter, Gina Montalto, 14, was killed in the massacre. Amy Beth Bennett / Getty Images
Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Appears In Court For Plea Hearing
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - OCTOBER 20: Fred Guttenberg wipes his eyes as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty at the Broward County Courthouse on October 20, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Cruz pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida. Guttenbergs daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, 14, and Hoyers son, Luke Hoyer, 15, were both killed in the massacre. Amy Beth Bennett / Getty Images
Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Appears In Court For Plea Hearing
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - OCTOBER 20: Lisa Olson sits with her husband, Richard Olson, in court during Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruzs guilty plea at the Broward County Courthouse on October 20, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Cruz pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida. The Olsons son, William Olson, was injured in the massacre. Amy Beth Bennett / Getty Images
Prosecutor on Parkland shooter: "Cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly"

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz spoke of Nikolas Cruz's brutality during Monday's opening statements as he stalked a three-story classroom building, firing his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle down hallways and into classrooms. 

Cruz sometimes walked back to wounded victims and killed them with a second volley of shots.  

"Cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly" was how Satz described him, describing a video Cruz made three days before the massacre.

Click here for more. 

nkolas-cruz-trial-day-1-main-pool-7-18-22-11-22-4516.jpg
Lead prosecutor Mike Satz spoke of Nikolas Cruz's brutality CBS4
Prosecutor describes scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when first responders arrived

Prosecutor describes scene in Parkland when first responders arrived 07:01
Satz: Cruz stopped to eat at Subway after shooting

Cruz blended in with students, and victim's brother for a ride 03:52
Cruz: "I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018."

Prosecutor Michael J. Satz details Nikolas Cruz's motives and messages sent before the shooting:

Cruz motive and messages ahead of Parkland shooting 01:35
Prosecutor: Cruz armed with tactical vest and 10 magazines

Prosecutor Lays out case before presenting evidence

 "I'm going to speak to you about the unspeakable, about this defendant's goal-directed planned, systematic murder — mass murder — of 14 children, an athletic director, a teacher and a coach."  - Prosecutor Michael J. Satz

Prosecutor discusses surveillance footage from inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Opening statements begin

Lead prosecutor Michael Satz stood before the jurors and began his opening statements.

nkolas-cruz-trial-day-1-main-pool-7-18-22-10-33-0203.jpg
  Lead prosecutor Michael Satz CBS4
Meanwhile, inside the courtroom...

Nikolas Cruz remains with his head down, jotting down notes on a piece of paper. He was also seen passing some notes to his attorney.   

nkolas-cruz-trial-day-1-main-pool-7-18-22-10-22-1711.jpg
  Nikolas Cruz remained with his head down CBS4
Juror denies discussing Parkland trial

Judge Elizabeth Scherer reminds jurors of their responsibilities

Judge Elizabeth Scherer reminded jurors of the rules regarding the case. She asked the jurors if they understood and they all said "yes."   

The judge briefed the jury once again on what aggravating and mitigating factors are. She reminded the jury that they all need to be in agreement to sentence Cruz to death. 

The state has the burden to prove each aggravating factor beyond reasonable doubt.   

fl-reg-florida-school-shooting-indigency-hearing-20180410-6_26522267577_o.jpg
Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer 
Who is in the jury for the Parkland shooter sentencing trial?

Who is in the jury for the Parkland shooter sentencing trial? 01:28
Judge questions juror

A juror was called to the stand under oath in regards to discussing the case at a doctor's office allegedly she said stuff regarding the trial and her thoughts on the death penalty. Prosecutors brought it to the judge's attention. The judge said this juror has always been forthcoming and since she denied it under oath, she is going to take her word for it. Prosecutors asked for a 2 min. recess. 

What to expect during the Parkland shooter sentencing trial

What To Expect During The Parkland Shooter Sentencing Trial by CBS Miami on YouTube
Defense for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz asks for 45-day continuance

The defense for Nikolas Cruz asked for a 45-day continuance on Monday morning before opening statements were to begin. 

They said a mental health professional needs time to prepare for a proper evaluation of their client. 

The final phase of the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter was scheduled to get underway Monday morning.

Opening statements iwere set for 9 a.m.

CBS News Miami will stream the proceeding from "gavel to gavel." 

Click here for more

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

