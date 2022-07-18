Watch live: Day 1 of Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial

Watch live: Day 1 of Parkland school shooter's sentencing trialget the free app
The jury will decide whether Nikolas Cruz, 23, receives the death sentence or life in prison without parole for the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Brittany Sinitch recalls her experiences
The prosecution's first witness, MSD teacher Brittany Sinitch describes the "loud bangs" she heard as Nikolas Cruz made his way through the school.
Technical issues delay restart of court proceedings
A technical issue Monday afternoon briefly delayed court proceedings after the jury returned from lunch break.
The judge sent jurors back to the jury room while they worked on fixing an issue with a computer.
It happened after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Brittany Sinitch took the stand.
The live feed will resume as soon as the technology issues have been resolved.
Who is lead prosecutor Mike Satz?
Mike Satz, 80, who delivered the state's opening statement on Monday morning, spent 44 years as Broward County's state attorney and appointed himself lead prosecutor shortly after the Parkland shootings. He did not seek a 12th term and left office in early 2021, but his successor, Harold Pryor, kept him on the case.
Jury on lunch break until 1:15 p.m.
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer told jurors to be back from lunch by 1:15 p.m.
Victims family members in tears during prosecutor's opening statement
Prosecutor on Parkland shooter: "Cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly"
Lead prosecutor Mike Satz spoke of Nikolas Cruz's brutality during Monday's opening statements as he stalked a three-story classroom building, firing his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle down hallways and into classrooms.
Cruz sometimes walked back to wounded victims and killed them with a second volley of shots.
"Cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly" was how Satz described him, describing a video Cruz made three days before the massacre.
Prosecutor describes scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when first responders arrived
Satz: Cruz stopped to eat at Subway after shooting
Cruz: "I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018."
Prosecutor Michael J. Satz details Nikolas Cruz's motives and messages sent before the shooting:
Prosecutor: Cruz armed with tactical vest and 10 magazines
Prosecutor Lays out case before presenting evidence
"I'm going to speak to you about the unspeakable, about this defendant's goal-directed planned, systematic murder — mass murder — of 14 children, an athletic director, a teacher and a coach." - Prosecutor Michael J. Satz
Prosecutor discusses surveillance footage from inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Opening statements begin
Lead prosecutor Michael Satz stood before the jurors and began his opening statements.
Meanwhile, inside the courtroom...
Nikolas Cruz remains with his head down, jotting down notes on a piece of paper. He was also seen passing some notes to his attorney.
Juror denies discussing Parkland trial
Judge Elizabeth Scherer reminds jurors of their responsibilities
Judge Elizabeth Scherer reminded jurors of the rules regarding the case. She asked the jurors if they understood and they all said "yes."
The judge briefed the jury once again on what aggravating and mitigating factors are. She reminded the jury that they all need to be in agreement to sentence Cruz to death.
The state has the burden to prove each aggravating factor beyond reasonable doubt.
Who is in the jury for the Parkland shooter sentencing trial?
Judge questions juror
A juror was called to the stand under oath in regards to discussing the case at a doctor's office allegedly she said stuff regarding the trial and her thoughts on the death penalty. Prosecutors brought it to the judge's attention. The judge said this juror has always been forthcoming and since she denied it under oath, she is going to take her word for it. Prosecutors asked for a 2 min. recess.
What to expect during the Parkland shooter sentencing trial
Defense for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz asks for 45-day continuance
The defense for Nikolas Cruz asked for a 45-day continuance on Monday morning before opening statements were to begin.
They said a mental health professional needs time to prepare for a proper evaluation of their client.
The final phase of the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter was scheduled to get underway Monday morning.
Opening statements iwere set for 9 a.m.
Opening statements were set for 9 a.m.