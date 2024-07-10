Residents at expensive Fort Lauderdale apartment complex say complaints go unread

No A/C, mold and more complaints arise at pricey Fort Lauderdale apartment building

FORT LAUDERDALE — When he moved into the Manor at Flagler Village in May, Pedro Navarro had high hopes.

He pays $3,600/month for a two-bedroom apartment — but now, he doesn't think he's getting his money's worth.

"The hallways are warm it's been a month and a half," Navarro said. "If the air conditioning not working, the gates are not repaired The grounds look sloppy - maintenance hasn't been the same overall."

It's a big change from when the Manor was built 10 years ago as part of Fort Lauderdale's massive downtown development. It's an upscale mid-rise with high ceilings, a resort-style pool, and underground parking off Federal Highway and North 5th Avenue.

Another tenant told CBS News Miami she believes the mold in her apartment is a result of no air conditioning in the hallway.

We talked briefly with property manager Ivette Tillman who told us to email her questions. She said the building was sold a year ago and her company RPM Living is in transition, fixing what's wrong.

According to their web page, RPM Living is one of the largest apartment management companies in the U S - overseeing a quarter million units.

Manor tenant Joe Borras says since RPM Living took over recently he's seen a decline

"The gate doesn't close. The door doesn't lock," he said. "I sent emails. No response."

They have homeless people in the garage

"It's terrible," Borras added.

So terrible that Navarro has considered breaking his lease.

"We do like the unit — it's just a rough transition," he said. "We hope they can pull around. We'll have to wait and see."