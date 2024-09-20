Rescued green sea turtle released back into the ocean off of Key West

KEY WEST — A rehabilitated green sea turtle was released back into the wild off the Florida Keys after she was rescued from a crab trap last month.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) shared the news on Instagram Friday by sharing a video of "Cooter B." the 365-pound sea turtle being returned to the ocean.

"The best place for her is back home in the wild," said Bette Zirkelbach from the Turtle Hospital in Marathon. "She's a strong, resilient fighter."

According to the agency, she was rescued by good Samaritans and FWC officers last month after getting entangled in a crab trap. Cooter B. was then taken to the Turtle Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

The FWC also shared tips for the public on how to protect sea turtles:

Slow down in areas where sea turtles are spotted and keep an eye out for them and other wildlife when on the water.

Keep beaches clean of trash and beach gear, and fill in man-made sand holes.

Avoid using lights on or facing the beach at night, so that emerging hatchlings don't get disoriented and led away from the ocean.

Give sea turtles space if you see them.

If you see any injured or disturbed sea turtles, call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at (888) 404-FWCC (3922) so that trained staff can provide guidance. To learn more about protecting sea turtles, visit MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle.