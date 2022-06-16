Watch CBS News
2-county police pursuit ends in Opa-locka with suspect in custody

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Suspect taken into custody after leading police in a 2-county pursuit
Suspect taken into custody after leading police in a 2-county pursuit 02:33

MIAMI - A reported armed carjacking in Broward led to a two-county police pursuit on Thursday morning. 

The pursuit started in Broward and spilled over to Miami-Dade. 

The chase came to an end in Opa-locka after the driver of a gray Honda Civic bailed out of his vehicle, ran a short distance and was eventually taken into custody. 

At least one Florida Highway Patrol cruiser had been in pursuit of the vehicle in Northwest Miami. 

Police helicopters were also in pursuit. 

There was heavy police presence in the area. 

No other details were immediately available. 

