2-county police pursuit ends in Opa-locka with suspect in custody

MIAMI - A reported armed carjacking in Broward led to a two-county police pursuit on Thursday morning.

The pursuit started in Broward and spilled over to Miami-Dade.

The chase came to an end in Opa-locka after the driver of a gray Honda Civic bailed out of his vehicle, ran a short distance and was eventually taken into custody.

At least one Florida Highway Patrol cruiser had been in pursuit of the vehicle in Northwest Miami.

Police helicopters were also in pursuit.

There was heavy police presence in the area.

No other details were immediately available.