Rep. Jared Moskowitz discusses the likely consequences of FEMA budget, staff cuts

One-on-one with Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Jim goes one-on-one with Jared Moskowitz on a variety of topics, with a focus on the congressman's belief that cuts made to FEMA will hinder its ability to be ready to respond what hurricane season might bring.

Guest: Rep. Jared Moskowitz/D-Florida 23rd District

About the issue

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is "not ready" for hurricane season in June, according to an internal review obtained by CBS News— as FEMA contends with staff cuts and a push by President Trump to eliminate the nation's disaster relief agency.

The powerpoint presentation was created after FEMA's new acting leader, David Richardson, ordered the agency to review hurricane preparedness, with storm season roughly two weeks away. In a series of slides, dated May 12, FEMA identified apparent problems at the disaster relief agency, including a need to "refocus on its core mission while preparing for the 2025 Hurricane Season."

"As FEMA transforms to a smaller footprint, the intent for this hurricane season is not well understood, thus FEMA is not ready," said one of the slides.